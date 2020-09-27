Gulmarg Gondola to start from today on weekends

SRINAGAR: The authorities will resume operation of Gulmarg Gondola Section-I on weekends from Sunday.
The government of Jammu and Kashmir has decided to resume the commercial operation of Gulmarg Gondola Section-I (Gulmarg – Kongdoori) on weekends, starting from September 27, 2020, which is World Tourism Day, an official bulletin said.
As per the authorities, the operations will be carried out only twice a week viz Saturdays and Sundays by observing requisite protocols of Covid-19 viz maintaining social distance, sanitization of cabins before and after boarding and de-boarding of passengers, compulsory wearing of masks by all, etc.
No tourist shall be allowed to board the Gondola without wearing of masks and any tourist with temperature exceeding 99° Celsius shall not be allowed to enter the premises of the ropeway. This is for the information of tourists visiting Gulmarg.
— Information Department
SRINAGAR: The authorities will resume operation of Gulmarg Gondola Section-I on weekends from Sunday.