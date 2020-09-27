Another militant killed in Pulwama gunfight; toll 2

Srinagar: A second militant has been killed in a gunfight with government forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.
The gunfight was triggered at Samboora area of Awantipora of the district this afternoon after forces launched searches in the area.
Kashmir Zone Police tweeted this evening that a second militant whose identity was yet to be ascertained had been killed in the gunfight adding that searches were on in the area. The identity of the first militant killed by forces in the gunfight has also not been ascertained as per police.
