20 more die of Covid, 1217 fresh cases

Srinagar: Twenty more deaths were recorded on Saturday evening due to Covid-19 during past 24 hours, while 1217 fresh cases were detected, taking the Covid tally to over 71k mark in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, twelve casualties were reported from Jammu divison. They include five deceased persons from Jammu district, two each from Udhampur and Poonch, and one each from Kathua, Doda and Kishtwar districts.

Eight fatalities were reported from Kashmir valley. They include four deceased persons from Srinagar, two from Bandipora, and one each from Budgam and Ganderbal.

So far 1125 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 819 in Kashmir and 306 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 285 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (121), Budgam (81), Pulwama (67), Kupwara (65), Anantnag (62), Kulgam (43), Bandipora (36), Shopian (31), and the lowest in Ganderbal (28).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 164 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (30), Doda (26), Kathua (21), Samba (19), Udhampur (14), Poonch (12), Ramban (8), Kishtwar (7), and the lowest in Reasi (5).

With 1217 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 30 travellers, the overall tally has reached to 71,049 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Among the new cases, 497 were reported from Kashmir valley and 720 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 180, followed by Kupwara 73, Pulwama 58, Budgam 47, Baramulla 46, Anantnag 28, Ganderbal 26, Bandipora 19, Kulgam 15, and Shopian 5.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 301, followed by Doda 88, Poonch 64, Rajouri 63, Kishtwar 53, Udhampur and Kathua 41 each, Reasi 32, Samba 21, and Ramban 16.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the table with 14204 total cases followed by Budgam with 4703, Baramulla 4215, Pulwama 3817, Anantnag 3444, Bandipora 3319, Kupwara 3450, Ganderbal 2819, Kulgam 2244, and Shopian 2000.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 11688, followed by Rajouri 2464, Doda 2107, Udhampur 2089, Kathua 1934, Poonch 1670, Samba 1627, Ramban 1273, Kishtwar 1105, and Reasi 877.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 71049, which include 44215 in Kashmir and 26834 in Jammu.

The officials said that 1937 infected patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital during past 24 hours, including 783 from Kashmir and 1154 from Jammu division. With this, the number of recovered patients has reached to 51494, which include 35540 from Kashmir and 15954 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 15,39,284 tests results available, a total of 71,049 results have been turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

The officials added that J&K currently has 18430 active cases, in which 7856 are from Kashmir and 10574 from Jammu.

