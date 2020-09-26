Rain forecast in Kashmir for weekend

Srinagar: The meteorological department on Friday predicted low to moderate rainfall in parts of Kashmir valley along with the possibility of snow in upper reaches for two days, starting Friday night.
The meteorological department in Srinagar said that there was possibility of low to moderate rainfall in the plains of Kashmir valley and snow in upper reaches on Saturday and Sunday.
Director of J&K Meteorological Departement, Sonam Lotus, told Kashmir Reader that the department was expecting low to moderate intensity rainfall in Kashmir valley for two days, and that the downpour may start during the night of Friday.
“There can be rainfall in several parts of Kashmir valley along with snowfall in upper reaches on 26th and 27th of September. It may even start raining during the Friday night, or earlier,” Lotus said.
Lotus added that the rainfall was expected to last for up to two days.
Gusty winds had started to blow in several parts of Kashmir especially south Kashmir on Friday evening. Reports said that rainfall had started in several areas by late evening.
Srinagar: The meteorological department on Friday predicted low to moderate rainfall in parts of Kashmir valley along with the possibility of snow in upper reaches for two days, starting Friday night.