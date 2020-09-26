India registers 85,362 new COVID-19 infections in a day; single-day recoveries surpass fresh cases

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 tally sprinted past 59 lakh with 85,362 fresh cases in a span of 24 hours, while over 48 lakh people have recovered from the disease so far, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data updated on Saturday.

The total coronavirus cases rose to 59,03,932 with 85,362 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll reached 93,379 after 1,089 people succumbed to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The total recoveries surged to 48,49,584 in the country, pushing the nation’s recovery rate to 82.14 per cent.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.58 per cent.

There are 9,60,969 active cases in the country which comprise 16.28 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and it went past 50 lakh on September 16.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 7,02,69,975 samples have been tested up to September 25 with 13,41,535 samples being tested on Friday.

