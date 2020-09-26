Govt has brought home 4,99,812 stranded JK residents

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has so far brought home 4,99,812 JK residents stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures, an official statement said on Friday.
As per the official data received in this regard, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 155 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 1,40,292 passengers while about 3,59,520 persons from other states and UTs including 934 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.
As per the detailed breakup of the figures, about 5246 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from September 24 to September 25 mornings while 134 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 124,596 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, so far.
— Information Department
