Apples blighted by scab, this year’s harvest breaks growers’ heart

Shopian: The apple harvesting season has arrived in Kashmir, not to cheer but to anguish, as much of the fruit has been affected by scab disease. The produce has also declined as compared to past years due to many trees having been damaged by early and heavy snowfall in November last year.

Orchardists say that there has been a huge decline in production as the untimely snowfall in November reduced the number of branches on trees. Shamim Ahmad Bhat said he has about 20 kanals of orchard land on which most of his apple trees were damaged due to the November snowfall.

Bhat said that given the condition and reduced canopy of trees, the production will remain affected for many more years.

Besides the decline in production, a large quantity of apple has been affected by a fungal infection called scab. This disease has affected the apple crop in all parts of Kashmir. Apple growers say that in most orchards, more than 30 percent of the crop is affected with scab.

“I have never seen such a severe infection. It has disfigured the apples; apples look like stones,” said Farooq Ahmad, an apple grower who is expecting about 2,500 boxes this year. He said that 80 percent of his crop has been damaged by scab and hailstorms in summer this year.

Experts believe that the long wet spell in the months of March and April are responsible for such a massive outbreak of fungal infection.

“First the people failed to clear last year’s leaves from orchards which contained a heavy spore load, and then the long wet season in spring led to massive outbreak of disease,” said senior SKAUST scientist of pathology, Dr Tariq Rasool.

Dr Rasool said that other aspects like inefficient spraying of fungicides also played a role in spreading this disease.

Orchardists blame the substandard fungicides given to them by the government for the breakout of such massive infection. “The fruit was also affected by hailstorms but the government didn’t provide any relief,” said Ghulam Ahmad Bhat, adding that he sold 1000 boxes recently at 30 percent lower rates as compared to last year.

Director of Horticulture, Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat told Kashmir Reader that the department does not yet have estimates of this year’s total expected production.

Orchardists said that when the crop is affected with disease, it fetches lower rates in the market. “You will not believe that a 16 kilogram box of B grade apple was sold at Rs 150 in the Delhi fruit Mandi a week ago,” said Farooq Ahmad, adding that this year is turning out to be particularly bad after the Covid lockdown which restricted the transport of apples stored in cold chains.

Director of Horticulture Aijaz Bhat said that fungal infections are routine and the department did conduct all necessary market checks and tests of fungicides. “Only those who don’t take care of their orchards are complaining of substandard fungicides,” he said, adding that market rates of apple are much better this year.

According to the 2017 J&K Economic Survey, more than 50 percent of Kashmir’s population is dependent on horticulture and apple orchards occupy half of the land under horticulture cultivation. Apple contributes more than 10 percent to the GDP of Kashmir.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print