1,217 new COVID-19 cases take J&K tally past 70,000

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 1,217 new COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 71,049.
Of the cases reported today, 497 were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 720 infections out of which Jammu district alone reported 301 cases.
As per the data, there are 18,430 active COVID-19 cases in J&K while 51,494 patients have recovered from the disease.
