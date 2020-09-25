Militants killed in Anantnag gunfight were top LeT commmanders: IGP Vijay Kumar

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Kashmir range Vijay Kumar Friday said that the two militants killed in a gunfight with government forces at Sirhama area of Anantnag district had been identified as top commanders of Lashkar-e-Toiba including a foreigner.

The foreigner has been identified as Abu Rehan from Pakistan, who was active since March 2019 and the second one has been identified as Adil Bhat, who was also Lashkar commande, Kumar said at a press conference after the gunfight.

Kumar said that Adil was involved in the attack on two policemen at Nowgam on August 14. (KNO)

