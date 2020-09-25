4 injured as explosive device goes off at Anantnag gunfight site

Anantnag: Four youth sustained injuries after an unexploded device went off at Sirhama, Anantnag gunfight site where two LeT militants were killed this morning. Of the four injured, two were referred to Srinagar for specialized treatment, officials said.

A police official told that as soon as the gunfight ended, a group of people were clearing debris from the house razed to the ground during the gunfight where two militants were killed.

He said that the group fiddled with some explosive device left unnoticed by the forces, who earlier sanitized the area leading to a blast resulting into splinter injuries to four.

The injured have been identified as Mohammad Yasin Rather and Mudasir Ahmed Magray

of Sirhama and Shahid Yousuf and Irfan Ahmed Bhat of Bun Nambal. Yasin and Shahid have been referred to SMHS hospital Srinagar for specialized treatment an official said. (KNO)

