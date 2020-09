Srinagar: Two militants affiliated with the LeT have been killed in a gunfight with government forces that raged raged on Thursday evening at Sirhama area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the killing of two unidentified LeT militants in the gunfight saying that “incriminating” material including arms nad ammunition have been recovered from the duo’s possession.

Searches are going on at the encounter site, police said.

