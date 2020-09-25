1,104 new cases of Covid, 14 dead in Jammu, 8 in Kashmir

Srinagar: Twenty-two more deaths related to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours were reported on Thursday evening, taking the toll of victims in Jammu and Kashmir to 1,084, while 1,104 fresh cases were detected in the Union Territory, taking the total number of cases to over 68k mark.

According to officials, fourteen casualties were reported from Jammu division, eight persons from Jammu district, and two each from Rajouri, Kathua and Samba districts.

Eight fatalities were reported from Kashmir valley, of five persons from Srinagar district and three from Baramulla district.

So far 1,084 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir which include 801 deceased in Kashmir and 283 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 277 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (121), Budgam (80), Pulwama and Kupwara (64) each, Anantnag (62), Kulgam (43), Bandipora (34), Shopian (30), and the lowest in Ganderbal (26).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 154 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (30), Doda (24), Kathua (19), Samba (18), Udhampur (10), Poonch (9), Ramban (8), Kishtwar (6), and the lowest in Reasi (5).

Of the 1,104 fresh Covid-19 cases, 25 were recent travellers, and 480 cases were reported from Kashmir division and 624 from Jammu division.

The overall tally of Covid-19 infected persons in Jammu and Kashmir reached 68,614 on Thursday.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 194, followed by Baramulla 72, Budgam 49, Kupwara 42, Pulwama 33, Ganderbal 28, Anantnag 24, Bandipora 20, Kulgam 11, and Shopian 7.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 242, followed by Doda 54, Udhampur and Rajouri 49 each, Poonch 44, Kishtwar 39, Ramban 38, Samba 37, Kathua and Reasi 36 each.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the table with 13,800 total cases followed by Budgam with 4,595, Baramulla 4,105, Pulwama 3,708, Anantnag 3,380, Bandipora 3,274, Kupwara 3,346, Ganderbal 2,740, Kulgam 2,224, and Shopian 1,970.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 11,147, followed by Rajouri 2,357, Udhampur 1,988, Doda 1,958, Kathua 1,854, Samba 1,576, Poonch 1,555, Ramban 1,209, Kishtwar 997, and Reasi 831.

Officials said that 1,549 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 589 from Kashmir and 960 from Jammu division. With this, the number of recovered patients has reached 48,079, which include 34,084 from Kashmir and 13,995 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 14,87,962 tests results available, a total of 68,614 results have returned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said officials.

The officials added that J&K currently has 19,451 active cases, in which 8,257 are from Kashmir and 11,194 from Jammu.

