Jammu records 16 Covid deaths

Srinagar: Twenty more deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 on Wednesday taking the toll of victims to 1062, whereas 1249 fresh cases have taken Covid tally to over 67K mark in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to officials, sixteen casualties were reported from Jammu division. They include four deceased persons from Samba, three deceased from Jammu, two each from Rajouri, Kathua, Doda, and Ramban, and one from Kishtwar.

Four fatalities were reported from Kashmir. They include two deceased persons from Budgam, and one each from Pulwama and Kupwara districts.

So far 1062 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 793 in Kashmir, and 269 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 272 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (118), Budgam (80), Pulwama and Kupwara (64) each, Anantnag (62), Kulgam (43), Bandipora (34), Shopian (30), and the lowest in Ganderbal (26).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 146 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (28), Doda (24), Kathua (17), Samba (16), Udhampur (10), Poonch (9), Ramban (8), Kishtwar (6), and the lowest in Reasi (5).

With 1249 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 62 travellers, the overall tally reached 67, 510 in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Among them, 603 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while 646 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single- day cases at 199, followed by Baramulla 80, Ganderbal 74, Budgam 62, Kupwara 61, Bandipora 41, Anantnag 40, Pulwama 25, Kulgam 13, and Shopian 18.

While as in Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 230, followed by Rajouri 88, Doda 61, Poonch 58, Udhampur 48, Ramban 44, Kishtwar 40, Kathua 24, and Reasi 14.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the table with 13608 total cases followed by Budgam with 4545, Baramulla 4033, Pulwama 3675, Anantnag 3356, Bandipora 3254, Kupwara 3304, Ganderbal 2711, Kulgam 2213, and Shopian 1963.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 10905, followed by Rajouri 2308, Udhampur 1939, Doda 1904, Kathua 1818, Samba 1539, Poonch 1511, Ramban 1171, Kishtwar 958, and Reasi 795.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 67510, which include 42662 in Kashmir and 24848 in Jammu.

The officials said that 2796 infected patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital during the past 24 hours, including 1218 from Kashmir and 1578 from Jammu division. With this, the total- number of recovered patients has reached to 46530, which include 33495 from Kashmir, and 13035 from Jammu division.

With the highest number of 2796 recoveries, the recovery- count has been recorded double than the total positive cases, reported on Wednesday.

Pertinently, Jammu and Kashmir had recorded the highest number of recoveries on Tuesday, with 1619 patients, higher than the reported positive cases on that day.

Out of the total 14, 64, 565 tests results available, a total of 67, 510 results have been turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

The officials added that, J&K currently has 19918 active positive- cases, in which 8374 are from Kashmir and 11544 from Jammu.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print