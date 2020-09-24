CRPF officer injured in Budgam militant attack succumbs

Srinagar: A CRPF officer, who was injured in an attack by militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday has succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Militants shot at and injured the Assistant Sub Inspector of the CRPF of 117 battalion at Kaisermulla in Budgam district, a police official said.

He said the militants also decamped with the service weapon, an AK assault rifle, of ASI N C Badoley.

Badoley succumbed to injuries at the Army’s 92 base hospital at Badami Bagh here, the official said.

He said the area has been cordoned off and a manhunt launched for the militants.

