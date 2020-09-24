1104 new cases take J&K’s COVID-19 tally past 68,000 mark; over 48k recover

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 1104 new COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 68,614.
Of the cases reported today, 480 were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 624 infections out of which Jammu district alone reported 242 cases.
As per the data, there are 19,451 active COVID-19 cases in J&K while 48,079 patients have recovered from the disease.
