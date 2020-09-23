Tral rifle snatching incident: Second suspect arrested, says police

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a second suspect involved in snatching a 12 Bore rifle from a private security guard at Jammu and Kashmir Bank’s Dadsara branch in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district last week.
A police statement said that the suspect was arrested by Awantipora police this morning.
Another suspect was arrested by police on Sunday a day after t
wo masked youth entered Jammu and Kashmir Bank Dadsara Tral and attacked the private security guard of “G Active Security service” with the axe and snatched his weapon as per police.
Police recovered the snatched 12 Bore rifle from the school premises at Dadsara upon the disclosure of the first arrested youth.
A case FIR stands registered at Police Station Awantipora in this regard.
Srinagar: Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a second suspect involved in snatching a 12 Bore rifle from a private security guard at Jammu and Kashmir Bank’s Dadsara branch in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district last week.