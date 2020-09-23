Militants attack forces party in south Kashmir’s Pulwama

Srinagar: Suspected militants on Wednesday attacked a joint party of government forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, reports said.
There however was no loss of life or injury reported in the incident.
Reports said that militants lobbed a grenade on joint party of police and CRPF near police station Chatpora of the south Kashmir district.
The grenade however missed the target without causing any loss of life or injury to the forces, as per reports.
Soon after the attack, forces cordoned off the area to nab the attackers.
