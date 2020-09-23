18 more die of Covid, 1235 fresh cases

Srinagar: Eighteen more deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 on Tuesday taking the toll of victims to 1042, whereas 1235 fresh cases have taken the Covid tally to over 66K mark in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

According to officials, eleven fatalities were reported from Kashmir valley. They include four deceased persons from Srinagar, three from Anantnag, two from Baramulla, and two from Kupwara district.

Seven casualties were reported from Jammu divison. They include five deceased from Jammu, and two from Doda districts of Jammu.

So far 1042 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 789 in Kashmir, and 253 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 272 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (118), Budgam (78), Pulwama (63), Anantnag (62), Kupwara (61), Kulgam (43), Bandipora (34), Shopian (30), and the lowest in Ganderbal (26).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 143 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (26), Doda (22), Kathua (15), Samba (12), Udhampur (10), Poonch (9), Ramban (6), and the lowest in Kishtwar and Reasi (5) each.

With 1235 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 89 travellers, the overall tally have reached to 66, 261 in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Among them, 499 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while as 736 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single- day cases at 210, followed by Pulwama 62, Budgam 59, Bandipora 36, Baramulla 30, Anantnag 28, Kupwara 22, Ganderbal 21, Shopian 19, and Kulgam 12.

While as in Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 253, followed by Doda 98, Poonch 73, Rajouri 68, Udhampur 64, Samba 52, Kathua 41, Kishtwar 37, Ramban 35, and Reasi 15.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the table with 13409 total cases followed by Budgam with 4483, Baramulla 3953, Pulwama 3650, Anantnag 3316, Bandipora 3213, Kupwara 3243, Ganderbal 2637, Kulgam 2200, and Shopian 1955.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 10675, followed by Rajouri 2220, Udhampur 1891, Doda 1843, Kathua 1794, Samba 1500, Poonch 1453, Ramban 1127, Kishtwar 918, and Reasi 781.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 66261, which include 42059 in Kashmir and 24202 in Jammu.

The officials said that 1619 infected patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital during past 24 hours, including 739 from Kashmir and 880 from Jammu division. With this, the total- number of recovered patients has reached to 43734, which include 32277 from Kashmir, and 11457 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 14, 36, 409 tests results available, a total of 66, 261 results have been turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

The officials added that, J&K currently has 21485 active positive- cases, in which 8993 are from Kashmir, and 12492 from Jammu.

