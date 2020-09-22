Pharmacy diploma holders hold protest, demand registration, employment

SRINAGAR: The Medical Assistant and Pharmacist diploma holders from areas of the Kashmir Valley on Monday held a protest demonstration here in Srinagar demanding the government to issue orders of the registration and drug license and preferences employment in the government sector.

Scores of the Medical Assistant and Pharmacist degree holders assembled here in press enclave under the banner of JK Medical Assistant and Pharmacist Association holding placards and banners in their hands which reads “We want Justice”, ” Give us registration and license,” “Do kill us or pay justice to us”, ” Do administration want us to commit suicide” and “Let’s not play with the fate of 20,000 families”,

The protesting medical Assistant and Pharmacist said that after the abrogation of the Article Special Status of Jammu and Kashmir, they are not eligible for the criteria to get the registration and license under the Pharmacy Council of India.

President of JK Medical Assistant and Pharmacist Association, Adnan Shafi said that we have completed our diploma from the Government Medical College of Jammu and Kashmir, earlier we were applying for registration under Jammu and Kashmir Pharmacy Council. After the Abrogation of Article 370 the central government rules have been implemented in Jammu and Kashmir, we are not eligible for the criteria to apply for the registration under the Pharmacy Council of India.

”We have completed our diploma from the registered medical colleges , but we are not eligible for the registration, We are also qualified youths like B. Pharmacy degree holders , we cannot leave our profession, the government should provide the license so we can save our future,” He said.

” Most of our students have taken loans from the banks to complete their diploma’s in the medical colleges, but this time these diploma certificates did not have any future in Jammu and Kashmir, as we are not considered eligible for the registration under pharmacy Council of India as well as in government Jobs,” He said.

He said that we have also approached the concerned officials from time to time regarding the problem, but nothing has been done for us.

The protesting diploma holders said there are nearly twenty thousand youths across Jammu and Kashmir, who have completed their diploma from the different medical colleges of Jammu and Kashmir, but the government is derived from them basic rights.

The protesting diploma holders also requested the Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and higher officials of the Health and Medical education to look into the matter and issuance of the registration, drug license and preference in the government jobs.

