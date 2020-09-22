Messenger under attack: KEG on bullying of journalist

Srinagar: The Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) expressed “anguish and pain” on Monday at the “reported abuse” of journalist Auqib Javed by the police in Srinagar.

“Auqib, an accredited journalist, had been summoned over a story that was published by an on-line news portal in Delhi. Though the responsibility of the report published rests mostly with the publisher, the raw deal that Auqib Javed got post-summoning does not suit any decision-maker,” the guild said in a statement.

“Auqib, in his first hand account published by the website, has said that he was slapped and abused. He also said that on the basis of the phone call from the cyber cell, the website editor did acknowledge certain issues with the report and rectified it right away. Even if there could have been issues with the report, the reporter and the website were morally bound to rectify it, if any,” the guild said.

“Reporters’ role and that of the larger media is mostly that of an unbiased postman. However, it is tragic that every time, there is an issue, it is the messenger that is under attack,” the KEG said.

“Kashmir media, including the newspapers published in Jammu and Kashmir and the professionals reporting for diverse media within and outside the country, are professional, objective and very well experienced. Making media a deliberate victim does not augur well for the larger society and does not suit the democratic polity either,” the KEG said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print