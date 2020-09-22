Jan Sunwai camp held at Wahab Sahab village of Pampore

PAMPORE: District Social Welfare Officer Pulwama on Monday held a public Sunwai camp at Wahab Sahab village of Pampore and listened to public grievances as a part of Jan Abhiyan started by Jammu and Kashmir UT government in the run up to Back-to-Village phase III programme.

On the occasion, scores of Gujjar delegations participated and put forth their demands for their redressal.

As the Govt of India, Department of Social Welfare Kashmir is organising a 20 days Program regarding Jan Abhiyaan which started from 10 September and shall culminate on 01 October. The program aimed at creating awareness among the common masses regarding the benefits of various social welfare schemes.

Taking cognizance of the same, District Social Welfare Officer along with his team on Monday visited various far flung areas of Wahab Sahab Shar Shali area of Pampore, officials said.

Social Welfare officials, General Secretary Gujjar and Bakerwal community Mohammad Yaseen Poswal, prominent citizens remain present on the occasion.

While speaking on the occasion, the District Social Welfare Officer Pulwama ,” Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad was of the view that the aim and need of this program is to visit every village and make the people aware of different social welfare schemes like pension scheme, scholarship home loan scheme etc. He was of firm belief that anyone having any grievance regarding the same, they are going to redress it on the spot especially to the people who are widow or physically challenged person.

He also emphasised on this point that any beneficiary who is eligible for the schemes but are still kept at bay or are not covered in the schemes, they are going to redress him/her on the spot and will provide him the needful help”

The people of these areas hailed the move and and were hopeful that these schemes would prove fruitful for them and would be given a practical shape.

