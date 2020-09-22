Highest Covid toll in a day with 23 deaths

Srinagar: Twenty-three more deaths of Covid-19 patients in the past 24 hours were reported on Monday evening, taking the total number of victims in J&K to 1024. Also, 1036 fresh cases were detected, taking the Covid tally over the 65k mark in the region.

According to officials, nine fatalities were reported from Kashmir valley and they include four persons from Srinagar, three from Anantnag, and two from Budgam district.

Fourteen casualties were reported from Jammu division, four deceased each from Jammu and Rajouri districts, two each from Doda and Samba districts, and one each from Poonch and Reasi districts.

Of the 1024 deaths reported so far, 778 have been in Kashmir division and 246 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 268 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (116), Budgam (78), Pulwama (63), Anantnag (59), Kupwara (61), Kulgam (43), Bandipora (34), Shopian (30), and the lowest in Ganderbal (26).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 138 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (26), Doda (20), Kathua (15), Samba (12), Udhampur (10), Poonch (9), Ramban (6), and the lowest in Kishtwar and Reasi (5) each.

With 1036 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 74 travellers, the overall tally has reached to 65,026 in Jammu and Kashmir. Among them, 473 cases were reported from Kashmir valley and 563 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 141, followed by Baramulla 79, Budgam 60, Ganderbal 56, Pulwama 54, Anantnag 36, Bandipora 22, Kupwara 14, Shopian 6, and Kulgam 5.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 245, followed by Rajouri 66, Doda 59, Samba 57, Kathua 34, Udhampur 30, Reasi 26, Poonch 24, Ramban 15, and Kishtwar 7.

Officials said that 1,158 infected patients recovered or were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 438 from Kashmir and 720 from Jammu division. With this, the number of recovered patients has reached to 42,115, which include 31,538 from Kashmir and 10,577 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 14,15,364 tests results available, a total of 65,026 results have come positive, said officials.

The officials added that J&K currently has 21,887 active cases, in which 9,244 are from Kashmir and 12,643 from Jammu.

