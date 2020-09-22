Cyber Police refutes allegations

Srinagar: The Cyber Police Kashmir Zone, Srinagar, on Monday refuted allegations that journalist Aquib Javed had been slapped by policemen at the Cyber Police Station Srinagar.

In a statement, the Cyber Police Kashmir Zone said, “On 17.09.2020 it was reliably learnt that one story captioned “The Real Cyber Bully: Police in Kashmir Question Kashmir Twitter” was published on “Article-14” an online news portal. In the story the writer depicted a misleading picture with incorrect detail. The headline and the picture with some of the content were factually incorrect hence misleading. The writer published a picture of a building showing it as Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone, Srinagar, which is incorrect. The fact of the matter is that the Cyber Police Station has been notified as Police Station in Octorber-2019 and was established in the upper storey of Police Station Shergari building. The said writer has misled the general public about the functioning of Cyber Police Station and its establishment.”

The statement went on to say, “Accordingly on 18.09.2020 the said writer was called in the Cyber Police Station Kashmir in connection with clarification of facts mentioned in the article and on 19.09.2020 the said writer visited the Cyber Police Station Kashmir accompanied by some senior journalists from Kashmir Press Club. The writer admitted that the picture published in the article is incorrect and has also admitted that he has no knowledge about the functioning and establishment of Cyber Police Station Kashmir. Further the writer also admitted that he has never visited Cyber Police Station and has no knowledge regarding establishment of Cyber Police Station Kashmir at Shergari Complex. The writer and other accompanying (senior journalists) regretted the incorrect detail and assured that story will be tweaked accordingly. On this, the writer namely Aqib Javeed along with accompanying senior journalists of Kashmir Press Club asked to meet the SP In-charge Cyber Police Station Kashmir. Finally the writer accompanying other senior journalists met the SP In-charge Cyber Police Station and showed the tweaked story and regretted for publishing incorrect/ misleading content. Later they left for their respective destinations.”

The statement added, “The allegation of excesses by police officials/ officer, published subsequently by Article-14 and other Social Media handles, are misleading and factually incorrect, hence refuted.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print