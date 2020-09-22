Chief Justice inaugurates new facilities at Central Jail Srinagar

Srinagar: Justice Gita Mittal, the Chief Justice of J&K High Court inaugurated new facilities at Central Jail Srinagar. These facilities include an interview block which has sound proof cabins, child friendly corners & separate enclosures for female inmates and a welfare block with barber shop, canteen, gymnasium, recreation hall, bakery and inmate calling system.

Prominent among others who attended the programme were Jawad Ahmad, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Dr. M. S. Lone, DIG Prisons, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, IAS, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar.

On the occasion, a cultural programme was presented by the inmates. Sr. Superintendent, Central Jail Srinagar T. R. Katochin his welcome address underlined various steps being taken in the prisons for reformation of prisoners and improving prison administration. He highlighted that the Department is working towards making jails self-reliant and providing better living conditions and training facilities to the inmates.

The Chief Justice in her address appreciated the efforts made by jail authorities for the welfare of prisoners. She welcomed the introduction of new facilities in Prisons and encouraged the inmates to make best utilization of their time in prisons by acquiring skills available in the jail. She lauded the inmates who performed during the function and complimented the trainers and staff of the Prisons Department for their efforts.

The Q-bakery at Central Jail Srinagar shall run on commercial lines with major part of profit accruing to the inmates working in the bakery.

