Sopore youth’s killing: no one comes to record statement on first day

Baramulla: No one came to record their statement regarding the alleged custodial killing of Sopore youth Irfan Ahmad Dar on Sunday, though some people called the inquiry officer to say that they will record their statements on Monday, official sources told Kashmir Reader.

The inquiry officer appointed to investigate the alleged custodial killing of Irfan Ahmad Dar had in a public notice asked family members, relatives and people in general to record their statements before him on September 20 and 21 at the ADC (Additional District Magistrate) office Sopore and from September 22 to 26 at the ADC office in Baramulla.

In an order passed by the ADC, who is the inquiry officer in the case nominated by the district magistrate, it was said, “The public in general and the close relatives of the deceased Irfan Ahmad Dar along with the persons having knowledge about the case in particular are hereby informed through the medium of this notice to record their statements regarding the knowledge about the alleged custodial death of the deceased before the inquiry officer.”

The officer has provided a schedule for recording the statements, asking people to record their statements verbal or written on September 20 and 21 at ADC officer Sopore from 10am to 1pm and from September 22 to 26 at ADC office Baramulla from 10am to4 pm. “Statements can even be electronically furnished to the inquiry officer on below mentioned Number/ Email-Id: Phone No. 9419030228; Email-id: mirahsaan.mir7@qmail.com,” reads the notice issued by the officer.

Mohd Ahsan Mir (KAS), ADC Baramulla, had been appointed as inquiry officer by the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla to conduct an enquiry to “ascertain the causes and circumstances leading to the death of the youth Irfan Ahmad Dar, son of Mohammad Akbar Dar of Sidiq Colony Sopore” earlier this week after large number of people including family members of the deceased staged protests and refuted police allegations that Irfan was an over-ground worker (OGW) for militants.

The family said that Irfan along with his brother was picked up by Sopore police a day before his death and Irfan was nothing more than a shopkeeper. The family alleged that Irfan was killed by Sopore police in custody.

Police have claimed that they recovered two grenades from Irfan and a team of police was going to recover more arms along with Irfan in Tujar Sharif area when Irfan escaped, taking advantage of the dark, and on the next day police recovered his body from a stone quarry in the area.

The body of Irfan was later buried by police in Sonmarg area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

