Shopian vs Pulwama final draws thousands of spectators, not one bothered about Covid-19

Shopian: More than 7,000 people crowded at Lahandthoora in Ganowpora-Arshi village of Shopian district on Sunday to watch the final of the cricket tourney played here.

Even front line workers (doctors) in the Covid fight were present in the crowd as special guests.

This final match was played between Pulwama district’s ‘Gymkhana 11’ and the ‘Shopian 11’. The Pulwama team won the match with four wickets.

Witnesses said that no social distancing was maintained not masks worn either by the spectators or the tournament organisers.

A local said that a doctor who was a special guest also wore no mask.

“I have not seen such a huge crowd in any cricket match in this district. The way people were violating guidelines and risking lives, it was nonsense,” said Arshid Hussain, a local.

He added that even government officials were present among the guests and spectators.

Besides not taking care of the precautions, thousands of plastic water bottles and packets of chips were littered at the ground, polluting the Lahandthoora hill, at the base of which the ground is situated.

Chief Medical Officer Shopian Dr Ramesh said that such crowding should be avoided at this time. “Things like this can lead to widespread of this disease. Exercise is important but not more than life,” he said.

