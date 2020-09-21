Health team suggests door to door survey for identifying high-risk persons in Jammu

JAMMU: Financial Commissioner Health & Medical Education Department, Atal Dullo and central health team on Sunday reviewed the COVID-19 Control measures in 6 districts.

Review was held through a Video Conference meeting with the District Administration and Health teams of 6 districts including Samba, Ramban, Kishtwar, Kathua, Rajouri and Doda. Focus was on the testing, surveillance of containment zones by way of door to door survey.

The central team headed by Director NCDC, Dr S K Singh and comprising Joint Director NCDC, Dr Kinnzin, Associate Prof Medicine (Pulmonologist) AIIMS Dr Vijay Handa and Dr Mahesh Waghmare, IDSP, New Delhi, discussed the steps to be taken for containment and control of the spread of COVID-19. They urged to focus on influenza like Illness (ILI) /Severe Acute Respiratory infection (SARI) cases, 100 percent house to house survey, contact tracing and increasing the number of testing especially with RAT.

They asked to focus on the data analysis and stepping up the testing, contact tracing and surveillance of the areas from where more cases are detected so that chain can be broken.

The team suggested the measures to be implemented in the containment zones and asked to involve ASHA and field Health staff to identify influenza like illness (ILI) cases so that testing of all can be done. Door to door survey was suggested for identifying high risk persons like pregnant women/ elderly persons and those with co-morbidity.

The working of the new GMC Kathua, GMC, Rajouri, GMC, Doda was also reviewed.

Dr Vijay Handa, Associate Professor, AIIMS asked principals to focus on hospital infection control measures, donning/doffing and Biomedical waste management.

Further, he called for following SOPs by all the staff members, besides preparing and following the treatment protocols. They were urged to increase the isolation and ventilator beds so that referral is reduced to Jammu, also to follow referral protocol.

The meeting was attended by Bhupinder Kumar, Mission Director NHM, J&K; Dr Yashpal Sharma, Managing Director JKMSCL, Dr Dinesh Kumar, Principal GMC, Doda and Dr Narinder Bhatial, Divisional Nodal Officer NHM, J&K.

