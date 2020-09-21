Covid-19 death toll crosses 1000 mark in J&K

Srinagar: Fourteen more deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 on Sunday taking the toll of victims to 1001 whereas 1457 fresh cases have taken the Covid tally to near 64K mark in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

With fresh casualties, the death toll crossed the one-thousand mark in Jammu and Kashmir since the outbreak of deadly disease in March. The first death due to COVID-19 was reported on March 26.

Since then, there has been no let-up in death toll with J&K recording over six deaths per day due to the infection. Initially, the death toll remained low but of late there has been a steady rise in casualties in the last six months to reach the thousand mark.

Meanwhile, five fatalities were reported from Kashmir valley on Sunday. They include two deceased persons from Bandipora, one each from Srinagar, Baramulla, and Anantnag.

Nine casualties were reported from the Jammu division. They include three deceased persons from Jammu district, two from Kishtwar, and one each from Rajouri, Udhampur, and Kathua districts of Jammu.

So far 1001 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 769 in Kashmir, and 232 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 264 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (116), Budgam (76), Pulwama (63), Anantnag (56), Kupwara (61), Kulgam (43), Bandipora (34), Shopian (30), and the lowest in Ganderbal (26).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 134 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (22), Doda (18), Kathua (15), Samba (10), Udhampur (10), Poonch (8), Ramban (6), Kishtwar (5), and the lowest in Reasi (4).

With 1457 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 77 travellers, the overall tally has reached to 63, 900 in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Among them, 640 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while 817 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single- day cases at 228, followed by Baramulla 86, Budgam 78, Ganderbal 57, Pulwama 50, Anantnag 49, Bandipora 35, Kupwara 29, Kulgam 19, and Shopian 9.

While as in Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 266, followed by Doda 151, Rajouri 76, Ramban 65, Udhampur 62, Poonch 60, Kathua 46, Kishtwar 44, Samba 33, and Reasi 14.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the table with 13057 total cases followed by Budgam with 4364, Baramulla 3844, Pulwama 3534, Anantnag 3252, Bandipora 3155, Kupwara 3207, Ganderbal 2560, Kulgam 2184, and Shopian 1930.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 10177, followed by Rajouri 2086, Udhampur 1797, Kathua 1719, Doda 1686, Samba 1391, Poonch 1356, Ramban 1077, Kishtwar 874, and Reasi 740.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 63990, which include 41087 in Kashmir and 22903 in Jammu.

The officials said that 692 infected patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital during the past 24 hours, including 380 from Kashmir and 312 from Jammu division. With this, the total- number of recovered patients has reached to 40957, which include 31100 from Kashmir, and 9857 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 13, 96, 729 tests results available, a total of 63, 990 results have been turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

The officials added that, J&K currently has 22032 active positive- cases, in which 9218 are from Kashmir, and 12814 from Jammu.

