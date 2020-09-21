3,000 litres of illicit kerosene seized in south Kashmir’s Pulwama, 2 arrested

Awantipora: Police on Monday arrested two persons and recovered around 3000 litres of subsidized kerosene from their possession in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
The duo identified as Uzair Ahmad Ganie resident of Samboora Pampore and Faisal Ahmad Mir of Panzgam village of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district were held by the police at Khinbugh village of Lethpora Awantipora where they had transported the fuel in a tanker bearing registration number JK02X-9426 and truck bearing registration number JK05A-7626 to sell it illegally, police said in a statement.
The arrested duo has been been booked under relevant provisions of law in Police Station Awantipora while further investigation in the case is going on, police added.
