21 die of Covid

Srinagar: Twenty-one more deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 on Saturday taking the toll of victims to 987, whereas 1492 fresh cases have taken the Covid tally to over 62K mark in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, seven fatalities were reported from Kashmir valley. They include two deceased persons from Srinagar, one each from Budgam, Baramulla, Anantnag, Bandipora, and Kupwara districts.

Fourteen casualties were reported from the Jammu division. They include eleven deceased persons from Jammu district, one each from Rajouri, Ramban, and Poonch districts of Jammu.

So far 987 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 764 in Kashmir, and 223 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 263 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (115), Budgam (76), Pulwama (63), Anantnag (55), Kupwara (61), Kulgam (43), Shopian (30), Bandipora (32), and the lowest in Ganderbal (26).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 131 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (21), Doda (17), Kathua (14), Samba (10), Udhampur (9), Poonch (8), Ramban (6), Reasi (4), and the lowest in Kishtwar (3).

With 1492 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 35 travellers, the overall tally have reached 62, 533 in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Among them, 661 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while 831 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single- day cases at 192, followed by Kupwara 99, Ganderbal 93, Pulwama 71, Budgam 68, Anantnag 52, Bandipora 37, Baramulla 32, Kulgam 12, and Shopian 5.

While as in Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 261, followed by Doda 185, Rajouri 87, Samba 62, Poonch 57, Kathua 54, Ramban 43, Kishtwar 38, Reasi 25, and Udhampur 19.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the table with 12829 total cases followed by Budgam with 4286, Baramulla 3758, Pulwama 3484, Anantnag 3203, Bandipora 3120, Kupwara 3178, Ganderbal 2503, Kulgam 2165, and Shopian 1921.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 9911, followed by Rajouri 2010, Udhampur 1735, Kathua 1673, Doda 1535, Samba 1358, Poonch 1296, Ramban 1012, Kishtwar 830, and Reasi 726.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 62533, which include 40447 in Kashmir and 22086 in Jammu.

The officials said that 960 infected patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital during past 24 hours, including 638 from Kashmir and 322 from Jammu division. With this, the total- number of recovered patients has reached to 40265, which include 30720 from Kashmir, and 12318 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 13, 69, 702 tests results available, a total of 62, 533 results have been turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

The officials added that, J&K currently has 21281 active positive- cases, in which 8963 are from Kashmir, and 11823 from Jammu.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print