Pulwama: Unknown persons on Saturday snatched a 12-bore rifle from a bank guard in Dadsara area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The incident took place at J&K Bank branch Dadsara Tral at around 11 am as per an official.

He said that the area has been cordoned off by the forces to nab the persons involved. (KNO)

Further details awaited

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print