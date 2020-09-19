Over a dozen shops gutted in Banihal blaze

Jammu: Around 15 shops were gutted in fire in Khari market of Banihal tehsil in Ramban district of Jammu division, officials said on Saturday.

The fire broke out mysteriously late last midnight, they said.

Locals and police rushed to the spot along with fire tenders, which doused the fire but not before the shops were damaged, most of them substantially.

However, there was no loss of life or injury to anyone in the incident, they said.

Confirming the fire incident, SSP Ramban Haseeb -Ul -Rehman said the cause of the fire and the loss to the property was being ascertained by the concerned agencies. (GNS)

