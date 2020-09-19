NIA arrests 9 al-Qaeda militants from West Bengal, Kerala

New Delhi/Kolkata: The NIA arrested nine militants associated with a Pakistan-sponsored module of the al-Qaeda on Saturday after conducting simultaneous raids at several locations in Kerala and West Bengal, an official said.

The raids were conducted in the early hours at Ernakulam in Kerala and Murshidabad in West Bengal.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had learnt about an inter-state module of al-Qaeda operatives at various locations in India, including West Bengal and Kerala.

The group was planning to launch militant attacks at vital installations in the country “with an aim to kill innocent people”, the official said.

The NIA registered a case on September 11 and launched a probe.

The agency arrested six militants from West Bengal and three from Kerala during the raids.

“Incriminating materials”, including digital devices, documents, “jihadi literature”, sharp weapons, country-made firearms, a locally-fabricated body armour, articles and literature for making home-made explosive devices have been seized from their possession, the official said.

Another NIA official told PTI that the arrested militants were planning to launch attacks at different cities in the country and were actively raising funds for the purpose.

