LeT militant trio arrested in Rajouri had received arms, cash from drone at LoC: DGP

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Saturday said that the three Lashkar-e-Toiba militants arrested in Rajouri who were from Kashmir had received a weapon consignment and cash from a drone near LoC in Rajouri district.

Addressing a press conference in Rajouri district, the DGP said that the trio were on Friday chased by the police and 38 RR unit, after which one of them hurled a grenade at the forces which however didn’t explode after which they were caught alive. He said all the three were affiliated with the Lashkar e Toiba militant outfit and they were in touch with the handlers from across and had received weapons and cash through drones.

He said that the neighbouring country was “trying hard to keep the pot of militancy boiling in Rajouri and Poonch districts”.

Singh said that two AK 56 riffles, two pistols, four grenades and Rs 1 lakh cash has been recovered from the arrested trio adding the weapon consignment and cash was “aimed at fuelling militancy in Kashmir”.

The DGP said that further interrogation of the trio was on.

Singh said it was the first attempt of aerial weapon drop on the LoC and second in the recent past as earlier one drone was shot along with weapons by the BSF on the International Border in Samba district.

“We are aware of the challenge and will evolve a counter strategy to foil these bids,” the DGP said.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh said that on September 14, a huge consignment of heroin weighing 7 kg worth Rs 7 crore was recovered after which one person was arrested from Kulgam that led to the arrest of three more from Poonch district and on whose integration additional 4 kg heroin worth Rs 4 crore was recovered besides IED making material and a pen drive.

In the pen drive, there were indications and training sessions as to how an IED can be prepared, he said, adding that in total Rs 12 crore wroth heroin was recovered that was transported from across. Asked whether the heroin was airdropped too, he said that a separate method had been followed to transport it from across.”(KNO)

