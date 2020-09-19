Contraband worth Rs 6 crore seized in Baramulla, 4 arrested

Baramulla: Police on Friday arrested four persons and recovered large quantities of drugs from their possession.
Superintendent of Police Baramulla Abdul Qayoom said that a naka was laid by police at Khanpora bridge in Baramulla town which connects Old Town with Baramulla market and a person was stopped by police.
During checking, six packets of one kilogram each of brown sugar were recovered from his possession worth almost Rs 6 crore, Qayoom added.
According to him, the accused disclosed the names of three more persons during questioning and police arrested them as well, he said.
They were identified as Bilal Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Mohammad Mir of Gulnar Park Baramulla, Rafeeq Ahmad Sofi alias Kanjwal son of Mohammad Shaban of Syed Karim Old Town Baramulla, Tariq Ahmad Guroo son of Abdul Rashid Guroo of Azad Gunj Baramulla and Shabir Ahamd Mir son of Habibulla Mir of Ganderbal district.
Police said that a case (FIR number 160/2020 under section 8/21-29 NDPS Act) has been registered against the accused and further investigation is on.
