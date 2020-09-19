50 percent discount on water and electricity charges only for industrial and commercial consumers, not domestic bills: J&K govt clarifies

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday issued a clarification regarding the discount on electricity and water charges it announced along with a Rs 1350 industrial revival package earlier in the day.
Spokesperson J&K government, Rohit Kansal tweeted that the 50 percent discount on electricity and water charges announced in today’s package corresponded to fixed demand charges for industrial and commercial consumers only and not domestic connections.
“THE 50% discount on Electricity and water charges announced in today’s package is 50% discount on fixed demand charges for Industrial and Commercial consumers.This is NOT a discount on Electricity Bills, ” Kansal wrote.
Earlier in the day, Lieutenant Governor J&K, Manoj Sinha announced a Rs 1350 crore package for the revival of businesses in J&K which have been hit hard due to the consecutive lockdowns since last year.
Sinha said that a separate package would be announced for the transporters and houseboat owners.
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday issued a clarification regarding the discount on electricity and water charges it announced along with a Rs 1350 industrial revival package earlier in the day.