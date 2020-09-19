1492 new COVID-19 cases take J&K tally past 62k; death toll nears 1,000 mark

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 1492 new COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 62,533.
As per the government’s media bulletin, 661 cases were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 831 infections out of which Jammu district alone reported 261 cases while Doda district reported 185 cases.
As per the data, there are 21,281 active COVID-19 cases in J&K while 40,265 patients have recovered from the disease.
At least 987 people- 764 in Kashmir and 223 in Jammu have died so far after contracting COVID-19, the bulletin added.
