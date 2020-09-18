KCC&I elections from Sept 25

Srinagar: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCC&I) on Friday welcomed the directions of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court for facilitation of upcoming elections in the body upon its request.

Chamber General Secretary, Farooq Amin said in a statement that the court in its order has restored functioning of KCC&I by the Executive Committee elected in the year 2018, subject to conditions till the expiry of their term, which had previously been extended by them till 27 September this year.

The chamber has scheduled the election from September 28 till October 25.

Amin said the elections are to be supervised by the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar with the assistance of two retired Judicial Officers of the rank of Principal District Judge. The stakeholders have been asked to give their response to the tentative proposed arrangement ordered by the court.

Meanwhile, the case has again been directed to be listed on 22 September, the KCC&I statement said.

It said the stand of the existing Executive Committee “has been vindicated which always wanted to hold elections and had given it in writing before the trial court as well as before the Hon’ble High Court, but had expressed its difficulty in holding it because of Covid-19 and 144 Cr PC imposition”.

