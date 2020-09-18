Hurriyat activist’s wife ends life in central Kashmir’s Budgam

Budgam: A 37-year-old lady allegedly ended life by consuming some poisonous substance at her home at Namtehall village of Chadoora area in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday, officials said.

The lady after consuming poisonous substance was shifted to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Chadoora where doctors declared her brought dead, sources said.

The lady was identified as the wife of local Hurriyat activist.

“After the completion of medical and legal formalities, the body will be handed over to the family members for the last rites,” an official added.

A police officer also confirmed the incident and said that a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered in this regard and further investigation has been taken up. (KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print