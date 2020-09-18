Govt bans private schools from collecting capitation fee 

Srinagar: The government on Friday barred private schools in Jammu and Kashmir from charging capitation fee and subjecting students to “screening” at the time of admission.

The capitation fee often charged arbitrarily by private schools in the region has been rendered illegal by virtue of section 13 of the RTE Act 2009 of the Government of India. The Act came into effect in J&K after abrogation of Article 370 last year and the subsequent implementation of the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019.

An order issued by Principal Secretary School Education Department, Asgar Samoon warned that private schools charging capitation fee from students would be penalised by up to ten times the capitation fee charged.

Those schools subjecting students to screening would be penalised Rs 25,000 for the first contravention and Rs 50,000 for each subsequent contravention, the order said

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print