Army Chief meet meets LG in Srinagar, discusses security situation

SRINAGAR: General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff, met Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.
He was accompanied by Lt General YK Joshi, Army Commander, Northern Command and Lt. General BS Raju, GOC, Chinar Corps.
The Lt Governor and the Army Chief discussed several important issues related to effective management of internal and external security, particularly in the context of attempts at infiltration and the steps required to be taken for more effectively dealing with militant activities.
The Lt Governor lauded the Indian Army’s role in safeguarding the territorial integrity and the internal security of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in coordination with the J&K Police and Central Armed Police Forces.