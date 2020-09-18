4 held along with 6 kg contraband ‘resembling cocaine’ in north Kashmir’s Baramulla

Srinagar: Police on Friday claimed to have recovered cocaine weighing around 6 kilograms on the disclosure of four persons it arrested in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, officials said.

The contraband is said to be worth crores of rupees.

A police officer said the four persons were arrested by police at Old Town Baramulla and on their disclosure, six packets of the narcotic drugs were recovered.

“The drug resembles cocaine and weighs about 6kgs,” the officer said.

He identified the arrested persons as Bilal Mir son of Ghulam Mohammad Mir of Gulnar Park, Rafiq Sofi alias Kanjwal son of Mohammad Shaban of Syed Karim, Tariq Bhuroo son of Abdul Rashid Bhuroo of Azad Gunj and Shabir Ahmed Mir son of Habibullah Mir of Ahan Ganderbal.

The officer said that a FIR under NDPS Act stands registered in Police Station Baramulla and further investigation has been taken up.

He said that it was the “biggest recovery” of this year while dealing with the menace of drug peddling in the district. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print