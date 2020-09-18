19 more deaths, 1467 new cases

Srinagar: Nineteen more deaths were reported due to Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the toll of victims in J&K to 951.

The covid tally neared the 60k mark with 1,467 fresh cases detected, 682 of them in Kashmir division and 785 in Jammu division.

According to officials, five fatalities were reported from Kashmir valley which included four deceased persons from Srinagar, and one from Kulgam.

Fourteen fatalities were reported from Jammu divison which included eleven from Jammu district and one each from Udhampur and Reasi districts.

So far 951 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 752 in Kashmir and 199 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 260 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (114), Budgam (74), Pulwama (62), Anantnag (54), Kupwara (60), Kulgam (42), Shopian (30), Bandipora (30), and the lowest in Ganderbal (26).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 117 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (19), Doda (15), Kathua (13), Samba (10), Udhampur (8), Poonch 6, Ramban and Reasi (4) each, and the lowest in Kishtwar (3).

With 1467 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 62 travellers, the overall tally has reached to 59,711 in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per officials, Srinagar reported 233 new cases in the past 24 hours, followed by Budgam 89, Anantnag 78, Ganderbal 75, Bandipora 55, Baramulla 53, Kupwara 47, Pulwama 28, Kulgam 14, and Shopian 10.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 210, followed by Doda 97, Rajouri 88, Udhampur 82, Kathua and Poonch 75 each, Samba 69, Kishtwar 44, Reasi 27, and Ramban 18.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 59,711, which include 39,128 in Kashmir and 20,583 in Jammu.

Officials said that 712 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 442 from Kashmir and 270 from Jammu division. With this, the number of recovered patients has reached to 38,521, which include 29,592 from Kashmir and 8,929 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 20,239 active cases, of which 8,784 are from Kashmir and 11,455 from Jammu.

