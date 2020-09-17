Srinagar gunfight: Woman killed in ‘cross fire’, CRPF man injured; toll 2

Srinagar: A 45-year-old woman was killed in “cross fire” and a CRPF man injured in the gunfight between militants and government forces in Srinagar’s Batmaloo area wherein a militant was killed earlier.

A police officer identified the deceased woman as Kounsar Riyaz of Batamalo saying she recieved bullet injury “during cross firing” and was immediately shifted to Police hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

He further said a Deputy Commandant of CRPF also recieved bullet wound in the gunfight and was subsequently shifted to 92 Base Hospital for treatment.

Earlier, an unidentified militant was killed by the forces n the gunfight, as per police.

The encounter was triggered early this morning after Police and CRPF launched searches in the area. (GNS)

