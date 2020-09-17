HC seeks info about unauthorised occupants of govt bungalows

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Wednesday granted 10 days to the government to inform about ministers and bureaucrats who are still ‘unauthorisedly’ residing in ministerial bungalows and A, B and C-type accommodation of the Estates Department in Jammu and in Srinagar.

The court also asked about the recovery of outstanding amounts from the authorised/ unauthorised occupants.

A report filed by Principal Secretary, Estates Department, before the court revealed that a large number of former ministers/ MLAs/ retired IAS officers/ MLCs/ political persons were still residing in ministerial bungalows as well as A, B and C-type accommodation of the Estates Department, both at Jammu as well as at Srinagar.

The court also noted that a huge amount was outstanding on account of rent and no effective steps had been taken by the Estates Department either to vacate the said persons or recover the outstanding amount from them, despite there being directions passed by this court from time to time.

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey directed Additional Advocate General (AAG) BA Dar to update the status on the affidavit of the Principal Secretary, Estates Department, as regards the directions passed by the court with respect to eviction of unauthorised ministers and bureaucrats.

“Besides, the Affidavit shall also furnish the details of recoveries, if any, made of the outstanding amount of rent from these authorised/ unauthorised occupants on the basis of the calculations made in accordance with the norms governing the subject,” the court directed.

