Cross LoC firing in Poonch

Jammu: The Pakistan Army opened heavy fire and shelled mortars targeting forward areas along the LoC in two sectors of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

The Indian Army effectively retaliated, a defence spokesman said.

“At about 0645 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Balakote and Mendhar sectors”, the spokesman said.

Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire 24 times this month.

An Army personnel was killed and two others, including an officer, were injured on Tuesday as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by using heavy fire and mortar shells along the Line of Control in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, officials said.

On September 2, a JCO was killed in ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army along the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri.

