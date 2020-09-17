Body of PaK man killed by BSF returned to family

Baramulla: Indian authorities ‪on Thursday afternoon‬ handed over the body of a man from Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PaK) who had been killed by troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) to his family at Kaman post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri area of Baramulla district here.

On Tuesday, a resident of Pakistan-administered Kashmir was shot dead by the BSF near Dulanja village when he was trying to cross the LoC fence. Police took his body into custody on Wednesday and shifted it to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Uri where his post-mortem was conducted.

Since then, Indian authorities had been in contact with Pakistani counterparts to hand over the body.

Officials said that ‪on Thursday afternoon‬, the body was handed over to the man’s family after proper identification before magistrates of both sides. Teams of army, police, health department and a magistrate from this side were present at Kaman post during the handover.

The deceased was identified as Kamran Ahmad Chack, son of Nazir Ahmad Chack, a resident of Bandi Sochian tehsil in district Hattian Bala in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

On Tuesday, the BSF 70 battalion posted along the LoC near Dulanja village had said that a person was trying to cross the LoC fence and despite several warnings he did not step back. BSF troops then opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.

