Army foils infiltration bid in Bandipora

Srinagar: The army on Tuesday said it has foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector of Bandipora district and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition.
“Acting on specific @JmuKmrPolice inputs, suspicious movement was detected by alert troops along LoC on 14 September. Contact was established & the suspected terrorists were fired upon by Security forces. Aggressive & timely action by SF foiled an infiltration bid,” Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the army said in a tweet.
“During the joint search operation, war like stores were recovered. These included one assault rifle, three pistols one GPS and four rucksacks,” it added.
PTI
