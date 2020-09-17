2 more militants killed in Srinagar gunfight: Police

Srinagar: Two more unidentified militants have been killed in the gunfight with government forces in Batmaloo area of Srinagar taking the death toll in the encounter to four.
Kashmir Zone Police tweeted that two more militants whose identity was yet to be ascertained were killed in the gunfight that raged in the wee hours of Thursday.
Earlier this morning, police claimed to have killed another militant in the gunfight even as it said that a 45-year-old woman identified as Kounsar Riyaz of Batmaloo by reports died in “cross fire”.
Besides, a Deputy Commandant of the CRPF was also injured in the gunfight. (With inputs from GNS)
