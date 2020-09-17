2 more former MLAs from south Kashmir released from house detention

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has released two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senior leaders and former MLAs Mohammad Yousuf Bhat and Aijaz Ahmad Mir from house detention making it three leaders of the party to be released on the day.

The duo was put under preventive detention since August 5 last year after the centre scrapped special status and bifurcated the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State into two Union territories.

After remaining in detention for more than thirteen months, authorities have informed them that they are free to move out and their detention has been revoked, Kashmir Reader has learnt.

Several leaders including the former chief ministers of J&K were detained by the government on August 5 last year and were later released while PDP president Mehbooba Mufti continue to remain under house detention at her Gupkar residence.

